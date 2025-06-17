Drop everything—Semenuk’s back

When Brandon Semenuk releases a video, you stop what you’re doing and hit play. It’s the only appropriate response. There’s no press release, no teaser campaign—just a quiet upload that rewires your idea of what’s possible on a bike. And as always, Semenuk surprises you.

His latest? A surreal descent through towering California redwoods, thick with fog, drenched in mystery, and possibly… haunted by Bigfoot. It’s the first official release from ö Clever and it’s every bit as cryptic and cinematic as you’d expect.

Between dirt and the divine

Set to gospel choirs and low, haunting strings, the video opens with atmospheric tension: wood knocks echo through the trees, radios hiss and someone swears they’ve seen the beast. Then Semenuk drops in—no intro, no explanation.

Shot with the kind of precision most filmmakers could only dream of, it’s more than just a riding edit. It’s part horror short, part trail builder tribute, part fever dream.

There’s no title card, no real voiceover. Just Semenuk moving through it all like a ghost in full control.

A love letter to legends and loam

The film nods to more than Sasquatch. It’s a quiet tip of the helmet to the ones who shape our rides—the builders, the brands the unsung creatives behind the scenes.

“Stories like this aren’t written, they’re stumbled into,” reads the only copy associated with the project. And that’s exactly what it feels like: a strange, beautiful accident of perfect light, world-class riding and mythic atmosphere.

Real or imagined—it doesn’t matter

Is Bigfoot real? Probably not. But does it matter? Not when the riding’s this good and the storytelling is this sharp.

This is the stuff that keeps freeride alive—beyond contests, beyond algorithms. Just Semenuk, a shovel-built dreamline and something stirring in the woods.

Even if it’s just your imagination.