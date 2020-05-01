DT Swiss aims for reliability through simplicity with 240 EXP hubs

Fewer moving parts means fewer things to go wrong. Or that’s the idea behind DT Swiss’ remake of its already-reliable 240 EXP hubs.

The new hub cuts weight and adds reliability by taking DT Swiss’s star ratchet system and focusing on simplicity. For the Ratchet EXP, the hubs drive-side bearing is integrated into the ratchet system’s threaded ring, instead of being a separate piece beside it. This move pulls double duty, increasing bearing spacing to improve axle stiffness, as well as reducing the number of parts required for the hub.

Top: Ratchet EXP. Bottom: Ratchet. Now, just a single spring is needed to engage the star ratchet on the EXP hub While DT Swiss thinks 36-point engagement is quite enough, it is also offering a 54-point conversion kit. This gives 6.7-degree engagement. Fewer moving parts than a pawl hub

DT Swiss 240 EXP hubs come equipped with a 36-point engagement ratchet mechanism. This gives the hub a 10-degree engagement. While DT Swiss thinks this is just about enough for all but the most particular riders, there are options. A 54-point engagement conversion kit is available. With that installed, the 240 has a quicker, 6.7-degree engagement.

All the options, off-road and on

The DT Swiss comes in two models: classic and one for straight pull hubs. While the hub will be offered in six-bolt disc standard options to start, a center-lock version is in works for Shimano fans. Out of the gate, DT Swiss has options for most freehub standards for mountain and road bikes. This includes XD and XDR drive, Shimano’s new Microspline, Shimano Road SL, Shimano’s prior freehub standard, and Campagnolo.

Pricing and availability: DT Swiss 240 EXP

Mountain – Classic

Axle – Front: 15/100 mm, 15/110 mm, 20/110 mm, 20/110 mm BO, Lefty

– Rear: 12 /142 mm, 12 /150mm, 12 /148mm, 12 /157mm+

Holes: 28, 32

Brake interface: Center lock / IS (6-bolt)

Freehub: Shimano Standard, Shimano MICRO SPLINE, Sram XD

Price: from USD $220.90 $ Front, $433.90 Rear

Mountain – Straightpull

Axle – Front: 15/100mm, 15/110 mm

-Rear: 12/142mm, 12/148 mm, 12/157 mm

Holes: 28

Brake interface: Center lock / IS (6-bolt)

Freehub: Shimano Standard, Shimano MICRO SPLINE, Sram XD

Price: from USD $220.90 Front, USD $433.90 Rear

Road – Classic

Axle – Front: QR/100 mm, 12/100 mm – Rear: QR /130 mm, 12/142 mm

Holes: 20, 24, 28

Brake interface: Center lock / Non-disc

Freehub: Shimano Road 11SP, Sram XDR

Price:from USD $220.90 Front, $433.90 Rear

Road – Straightpull

Axle – Front: QR/100 mm, 12/100 mm – Rear: QR /130 mm, 12/142 mm

Holes: 20, 24, 28

Brake interface: Center lock / Non-disc

Freehub: Shimano Road 11SP, Sram XDR

Price: from USD $220.90 Front, $433.90 Rear