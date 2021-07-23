Watch: Dunbar Summer Series “Superweek” highlights from Fernie and Panorama

When over 350 racers registered for the first Dunbar Summer Series / Canada Cup DH of 2021, it was a bit of a surprise. Organizers and hosts were expecting half of that. But, during the year off of racing, more new riders have joined. With no opportunity to race, many experienced racers realized how much they missed it.

The huge crowds of racers and fans has made for a thrilling week of travelling around B.C.’s Kootenay Rockies. There’s a wildly positive atmosphere and – of course – very fast racing.

That all culminates in Canadian downhill national championships this weekend at Kicking Horse Mountain Resort. It will be the third event in eight days in Dunbar Summer Series’ first “Superweek of Downhill”

Before that gets going, check out what happened at the first two Canada Cup DH events held since 2019 with video by Jackson Parker.

Fernie, B.C.

Fernie was the first race back for many, and the first race ever for many other riders. A steep track was made more difficult by deep dust, minimal traction and constantly changing course conditions. Check out the race report here, and watch highlights below.

Panorama, B.C.

There’s no rest for the wickedly fast at Dunbar Summer Series. The day after racing wrapped up in Fernie, riders were on course for track walk and first practice runs at Panorama Mountain Resort. The mid-week race wrapped up Wednesday, with new winners and returning champions taking the titles. The course couldn’t be more different from Fernie, though there was still dust. Narrower in sections, and much rockier, the track was challenging even before racers hit the infamous Wall St. section.

Riders are on the mountain today in Golden, B.C., getting their first look at the KMHR track for Canadian DH national championships. Stay tuned for another exciting weekend of racing.

Video: Jackson Parker (IG: @jacks0n_parker )