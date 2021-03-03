Dunbar Summer Series lays out 2021 calendar

Dunbar Summer Series is back and, after a year on hold, ready to bring an epic week of downhill racing to Western Canada this July.

The series will consist of three stops this summer, spread out over two weekends and one mid-week race. With downhill racing requiring huge time investments to travel and practice for race weekends, the condensed calendar aims to make it easier for more riders to compete on the same level. Instead of multiple weekends away, the mini-series means you just need to mark one week off in your summer vacation.

Short series, big races

In just eight days, Dunbar Summer Series packs in two combined Canada Cup / BC Cup DH series races and Canadian National Championships. New for 2021, Dunbar Summer Series will include Adaptive MTB events at all three stops.

Fernie Alpine Resort kicks off the week with a Canada Cup / BC Cup round on July 18, 2021. The circus then travels north to Panorama Mountain Resort for a mid-week Canada Cup / BC Cup race.

Finally, Canadian downhill national championships make their long-awaited return to Kicking Horse Mountain Resort above Golden, B.C. on July 25.

If that’s not enough gravity racing for you, Dunbar Summer Series is just one part of the larger BC Cup DH series this summer.

2021 Dunbar Summer Series

July 18 – Fernie Alpine Resort. (Canada Cup / BC Cup DH)

July 21 – Panorama Mountain Resort. (Canada Cup / BC Cup DH)

July 25 – Kicking Horse Mountain Resort. (Candian downhill national championships)

While these dates are currently set, keep an eye on SE Racing for any changes made necessary by B.C. health directives.

