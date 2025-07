Dunbar Summer Series wraps at Panorama

Jonathan Helly continued his dominant form this season, backing up his victory at Fernie with another top-step finish at Panorama Mountain Resort this week. The Kamloops rider is proving to be the man to beat as the Dunbar Summer Series enters its final round.

Lan wins elite women

On the women’s side, North Vancouver’s Emmy Lan won the seeding run. Then she was fast and composed and claimed the elite women’s win. The technical course played to her strengths as she kept things clean from top to bottom.

From Fernie to Panorama, next stop: Sun Peaks

The Dunbar Summer Series has delivered two exciting rounds of racing so far, starting in Fernie and wrapping up this weekend at Panorama. Now, the series shifts to Sun Peaks Resort for its final stop, where racers will have one last chance to take a win — or steal the overall title.

Results

Open women U17

Maggie Hood (Revelstoke, BC) — 3:45.527 Ava Echle (Rossland, BC) — 4:41.400 (+55.873)



Open men 19+

Justin Clements (Calgary, AB) — 3:00.442

Josh de la Salle (Whitehorse, YT) — 3:30.016 (+29.574)

Kael Cicoria (Calgary, AB) — 3:30.244 (+29.802)

Adam Staniowski (Red Deer, AB) — 3:42.042 (+41.600)

Gavin Devine (Mission, BC) — 3:44.972 (+44.530)



Master Men B (45-54)

Joe Bauckham (Lake Country, BC) — 3:22.911

Adam Greene (North Vancouver, BC) — 3:22.934 (+0.023)

Jason Lorenz (Squamish, BC) — 3:39.408 (+16.497)

Brad Robison (Kimberley, BC) — 4:02.088 (+39.177)

Andrew Carruthers (Calgary, AB) — 4:06.975 (+44.064)



Master men A (35-44)

Jeffery Bryson (Kaslo, BC) — 2:59.966

Rafael Webber (Coquitlam, BC) — 3:04.405 (+4.439)

Nick Morgan (Squamish, BC) — 3:17.157 (+17.191)

Jon Smith (Kamloops, BC) — 3:19.836 (+19.870)

Etienne Rolland (St-Jérôme, QC) — 3:24.075 (+24.109)



Sport/expert women U15

Megan Pretorius (Kamloops, BC) — 3:12.826

Forde Berry (Fernie, BC) — 3:31.011 (+18.185)



Sport men U15

Evan McKenna (Campbell River, BC) — 3:04.330

Nate Woodruff (Burnaby, BC) — 3:07.574 (+3.244)

Nash Furneaux (Garibaldi Highlands, BC) — 3:09.789 (+5.459)

Easton Jones (Nanaimo, BC) — 3:14.273 (+9.943)

Kelyn Horsley (Squamish, BC) — 3:15.408 (+11.078)



Expert men U15

Mack Manietta (Pemberton, BC) — 2:39.893

Xavier Harrisson (Pemberton, BC) — 2:54.441 (+14.548)

Reno Lafontaine (Chelsea, QC) — 2:59.109 (+19.216)

Bernardo Gomes (Squamish, BC) — 3:00.360 (+20.467)

James Corrigan (Nanaimo, BC) — 3:08.032 (+28.139)



Sport men U17

Jackson Pliszka (Coldstream, BC) — 2:53.927

Oliver Astin (Vernon, BC) — 2:54.510 (+0.583)

Crew Berry (Fernie, BC) — 2:56.224 (+2.297)

Cooper Salvisburg (Cowichan Bay, BC) — 2:59.266 (+5.339)

Ben Horswill (West Vancouver, BC) — 3:00.338 (+6.411)



Sport men U19

Adam Wilimek – 2:57.625 – Pinantan Lake, BC, Canada (C4/Corsa Racing)

Kohlton Hogan – 3:02.750 – North Vancouver, BC, Canada

Kieran Macintosh – 3:05.036 – Revelstoke, BC, Canada

Jack Thompson – 3:05.345 – Black Creek, BC, Canada (Gravity MTB Racing Team)

Tayton Robison – 3:06.162 – Kimberley, BC, Canada



Sport/expert women 19+

Natasha Frank – 4:09.020 – Kamloops, BC, Canada



Sport men 19+

Dennis Ronald-Jones – 2:56.357 – Shawnigan Lake, BC, Canada

Teren Gerber – 2:58.580 – Calgary, AB, Canada

Jack Looker – 3:05.152 – Brentwood Bay, BC, Canada

Tristan Hamre – 3:16.332 – Grande Cache, AB, Canada

Aaron Coombs – 3:19.343 – Kelowna, BC, Canada



Expert men 19+

Peter Burkitt – 3:11.025 – Rossland, BC, Canada

Parker Green – 3:56.543 – Bend, Oregon, USA



Sport/expert women U17

Ruby Wells – 3:09.630 – Squamish, BC, Canada (Instinct Development Team)

Arleigh Kemp – 3:16.423 – Pemberton, BC, Canada (Instinct Development Team)

Piper Graaten – 3:20.880 – Lantzville, BC, Canada

Jenna Foreman – 3:23.820 – Prince George, BC, Canada

Norah Glavas – 3:30.743 – Pemberton, BC, Canada (Instinct Development Team)

Expert men U17

Sebastien Harrisson – 2:45.312 – Pemberton, BC, Canada (Norco Source Division)

Theo Bedard – 2:48.489 – Québec, QC, Canada

Alexandre Beaulieu – 2:48.910 – St-Jérome, QC, Canada

Evan McMath – 2:50.836 – Williams Lake, BC, Canada

Hendrik Lorenz – 2:51.098 – Squamish, BC, Canada (C4/Corsa Racing)



Sport/expert women U19

Megan Bedard – 3:16.459 – Whistler, BC, Canada (ZEP Racing Team)

Isla O’Connor – 3:19.370 – Kitchener, ON, Canada

Charlie Bernard – 3:23.886 – Bromont, QC, Canada

Maggie Sutherland – 3:28.689 – Fernie, BC, Canada (Ride Outlaw)

Charlotte Gadbois Schuett – 3:37.995 – Squamish, BC, Canada (Instinct Development Team)



Expert men U19

Mateo Quist – 2:43.936 – Squamish, BC, Canada

Rhys Vath – 2:46.510 – 150 Mile House, BC, Canada

Rafe Hudson – 2:46.926 – Whistler, BC, Canada (ZEP Racing Team)

Jaxon Blake – 2:49.193 – Kelowna, BC, Canada

Austin Makson – 2:49.282 – Mill Bay, BC, Canada

Elite women 19+

Emmy Lan – 3:13.503 – North Vancouver, BC, Canada (Forbidden Dunbar Racing Team)

Hannah Gillcrist – 3:19.994 – Bragg Creek, AB, Canada

Rachel Pageau – 3:24.728 – Chicoutimi, QC, Canada

Lauren Rosser – 3:47.567 – Lone Butte, BC, Canada

Kate Brenan – 3:48.021 – North Saanich, BC, Canada



Elite men 19+