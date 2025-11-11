Durham Shredders Devo Racing empowers Ontario’s next generation of mountain bikers

The Durham Shredders have long been a cornerstone of youth mountain biking in Ontario. The Shredders Devo Racing Team focuses on U19 and U23 athletes. It helps them reach national and international levels of competition. But the program isn’t just about results: It’s about cultivating excellence and teamwork within a strong, supportive community. Applications for the 2025 season are open until December 23.

Empowering the next generation

The Devo Racing Team’s mission is to help emerging riders reach their full potential. The program aims to develop competitive racers and well rounded individuals. As part of the broader Durham Shredders community, Devo athletes are expected to mentor younger riders.

“Our goal is to create a team dynamic that’s both high performing and supportive,” says program organizer Kevin Haviland. “It’s about achieving something special together.”

Comprehensive support for elite athletes

Shredders Devo Racing offers a structured, professional program that combines training, race support and team development. Riders also benefit from race logistics and education.

Athletes typically work with their own personal coaches but can access shared resources like Training Peaks plans and winter training at the indoor facility in Whitby.

Building team culture

Durham Shredders emphasizes a team environment built on support and accountability. Athletes are expected to be embody the “7 C’s for success”: coachable, character, communication, commitment, contagious energy, caring and consistency. Regular;y scheduled meetings and open communication attempt to ensure every member feels connected and valued.

Racing to the top

The team’s schedule is ambitious. Warm weather training camps will kickstart their season before attending XC Canada Cups, North American World Cups and early-season U.S. Cups. Athletes are expected to arrive race ready, with well maintained bikes and basic spares, while the team provides logistical coordination to make high level competition accessible.

A future built on community

By blending elite level preparation with mentorship and community values, the Durham Shredders Devo Racing Team offers young athletes a foundation to pursue their goals. Whether that’s standing on a podium or inspiring the next generation of riders.