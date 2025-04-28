Dust, drifts and big battles at the 2025 Squamish Enduro

The 2025 OneUp Squamish Enduro kicked off under sunny skies and cool temps, sending hundreds of riders into one of the most stacked and physical editions of the race yet. With three course options—full course, short course, and a “first-timer” class—the event had something brutal for everyone.

The full course dished out 44 kilometers of riding, nearly 900 metres of climbing, and 1400 metres of descending across some of Squamish’s roughest and most iconic tracks. The so-called “short” course still packed a massive 35 kilometers, and even the entry-level course demanded 25 kilometers of sweat equity.

“This is what we’ve been dreaming about the whole time,” said race organizer Dylan Smith. “Dusty, rough, huge crowds and 110 volunteers out there making it all happen.”

Big names, big battles

As always, the Squamish Enduro drew some heavy hitters—and the racing was tight. Jesse Melamed and Richie Rude went head-to-head on the full course, with Melamed pulling away on home turf after a full day of tactical, pinned racing.

“The course was rough and it was easy to find your limits fast,” said Melamed. “I was excited to just go race on real trails, have a blast with the guys, and not stress about the stopwatch too much. But yeah, I still wanted to take the win.”

Melamed took the win with Lief Rodgers in second, Richie Rude in third, Jack Menzies in fourth and Evan Wall in fifth.

On the women’s side, it was a shootout between a number of women. Andréane Lanthier Nadeau ended up taking the win, with Ruby Wells coming second, Elly Hoskin third, Geza Rodgers fourth and Hannah Gillcrist fifth.

New trails, fresh lines

One of the day’s biggest highlights? A brand-new blind stage built specifically for the race. Riders got a rare shuttle to the top of a freshly revamped upper PowerSmart and the feedback was pure stoke.

“That blind stage might have been my favorite all day,” said one rider. “Fresh loam, real corners, none of the blown-out craziness we had earlier. It was so good.”

The new track was a major hit, especially after the first two stages beat up bikes—and bodies—with chunky, physical lines that had racers questioning their suspension setups and tire choices.

Community vibes and closing time

After a full day of dust, drifts and high-fives, racers packed the finish area for a proper Squamish sendoff: beers, burgers, hot dogs and a wall-to-wall crowd cheering in the final finishers.

“This event has gone from a local race to something really special,” said Yoann Barelli. “It still feels core, but the energy is huge now. This is what enduro should feel like.”

Planning for 2026 is already underway—but after a day like that, nobody’s in a rush. First, there’s another beer to pour.