Dylan Stark pushes the limits with YT’s Decoy SN ebike

Dylan Stark has built a reputation as one of the most electrifying riders in mountain biking, seamlessly blending his BMX background with all-mountain aggression. In his latest video, he rides YT Industries’ new e-bike, the Decoy SN, proving yet again that ebikes can handle the biggest hits, technical lines and high-flying tricks with style.

Freeride meets ebike power

Stark’s riding has always defied convention and this edit is no different. The video showcases him taking the Decoy SN through its paces, launching massive backflips, technical grinds and high-speed manoeuvres that test the bike’s agility and power. The result? A ride that doesn’t just showcase Stark’s creativity but also the ebike’s potential as a true freeride machine.

The YT Decoy SN: built for big moves

The Decoy SN is engineered for riders who demand downhill performance with the bonus of electric assist. Equipped with the Fazua Ride 60 motor, it delivers smooth power without sacrificing handling. The bike features 170 mm of front suspension and 160 mm in the rear, perfect for taking on freeride terrain and high-speed descents. The mx wheel setup gives riders a balance between stability and playfulness, while the coil shock ensures a plush ride even on the gnarliest landings.

Pushing the sport forward

Stark’s choice to ride the Decoy SN aligns with his philosophy of pushing boundaries—not just in his riding, but in the technology he uses. Known for taking BMX-style moves into the mountain bike world, he’s proving that ebikes aren’t just for long climbs or casual rides; they can be high-performance tools for progression.

From dirt jumps to raw urban lines, Stark continues to show why he’s one of the most exciting riders in the sport today. And with YT backing his vision, we can expect even more jaw-dropping edits in the future.

We’re wishing Stark a speedy recovery after his slam in New Zeland at NST.