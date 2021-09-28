Earth, Air, Fire, Water: Rocky Mountain launches the Element
Launch video for new XC bike gets back to basicsPhoto by: Margus Riga
There’s a brand new Element on the trails this year. Not in the trails – they’re still made of rocks and dirt. But Rocky Mountain’s rolled out an all-new, longer-travel version of the Element cross country race bike.
To show off the new race whip, the Canadian brand tagged its athletes from across disciplines to show off what it can do on those trails.
Rocky Mountain bikes are made to survive in North Van, but designed to thrive on trails around the world. For the 2022 Element launch video, the Canadian brand takes that survive-anywhere down to the most basic … elements.
Yes, it can ride the soaking wet trails of B.C.’s west coast. But, in a move one week too late to be a proper Earth, Wind and Fire tribute, Rocky also shows off the Element’s skills on Earth, Fire and Air. Or, Utah, Merritt, B.C.
Kevin Calhoun climbs to the alpine. Photo: Dane Perras
Remi Gauvin gets airborne behind ALN in Merritt. Photo: Margus Riga
Sam Schultz tests the Element on Utah's rocks. Photo: Craig Grant.
Felix Burke brings the XC bike back home to B.C. trails in Squamish. Photo: Margus Riga
High concept for a fun bike. But then again, it does look like a really fun bike to ride.
Rocky Mountain Element – Earth, Air, Fire, Water
What does Rocky Mountain say about its new XC whip?
Climb fast. Descend even faster. Purpose-built to hit the precise sweet spot between lightweight cross country climbing prowess and technical precision, the Element is the best of both worlds and more.