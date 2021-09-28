Earth, Air, Fire, Water: Rocky Mountain launches the Element

There’s a brand new Element on the trails this year. Not in the trails – they’re still made of rocks and dirt. But Rocky Mountain’s rolled out an all-new, longer-travel version of the Element cross country race bike.

To show off the new race whip, the Canadian brand tagged its athletes from across disciplines to show off what it can do on those trails.

Rocky Mountain bikes are made to survive in North Van, but designed to thrive on trails around the world. For the 2022 Element launch video, the Canadian brand takes that survive-anywhere down to the most basic … elements.

Yes, it can ride the soaking wet trails of B.C.’s west coast. But, in a move one week too late to be a proper Earth, Wind and Fire tribute, Rocky also shows off the Element’s skills on Earth, Fire and Air. Or, Utah, Merritt, B.C.

Kevin Calhoun climbs to the alpine. Photo: Dane Perras Remi Gauvin gets airborne behind ALN in Merritt. Photo: Margus Riga Sam Schultz tests the Element on Utah's rocks. Photo: Craig Grant. Felix Burke brings the XC bike back home to B.C. trails in Squamish. Photo: Margus Riga

High concept for a fun bike. But then again, it does look like a really fun bike to ride.

Rocky Mountain Element – Earth, Air, Fire, Water

What does Rocky Mountain say about its new XC whip?

Climb fast. Descend even faster. Purpose-built to hit the precise sweet spot between lightweight cross country climbing prowess and technical precision, the Element is the best of both worlds and more.

Presented by: Rocky Mountain

Featuring: Andréane Lanthier Nadeau, Rémi Gauvin, Kevin Calhoun, Sam Schultz, Bradyn Lange, Jesse Melamed, Felix Burke

Direct / DP / Edit: Liam Mullany

Produced by: Liam Mullany, Stephen Matthews

Cinematography: Liam Mullany, Andre Nutini, Craig Grant

Motion Graphics: Imperial Post

Motion Designers: Blair Richmond, Kyle James

Colourist: Sam Gilling

Post-production sound: Keith White Audio

Photography: Margus Riga, Dane Perras, Craig Grant

Special Thanks: Zach Rampen

Music by: Dirty Art Club