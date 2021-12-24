Editors picks: The best gear of 2021

Every year brands trot out a huge volume of new gear and kit. While most of it is intriguing, or at least interesting when it is released, only the best products hold our interest months after the novelty has worn off. These are the bits that stood out, and stayed on our bikes after testing was done. This year, for some reason, they’re mostly focused around the wheels. And some kit, because you have to wear something while you ride. Or, at least, you probably should.

Specialized Fast Trak tires

Specialized redesigned the fastest-rolling part of its tire line this year, trotting out new Renegade, Fast Trak and Ground Control treads and new rubber compounds. It’s the Fast Trak that’s stood out the most, so far. Fast rolling but with impressive and impressively predictable grip, the Fast Trak lets you climb fast without feeling like you’re taking chances on the descents. We rode them through six days of BC Bike Race in September and they were impressive on all kinds of trails.

Rapha Trail kit

When Rapha stepped off the tarmac and onto trails, finally, after 17 years, the brand didn’t just dip its toes in the water. The Trail kit emerged basically fully formed and ready to compete with the best. As a long-time Rapha skeptic, the Trail kit, and especially the shorts, quickly proved that they’re worth the price tag that comes with the minimalist design.

Fox 34

Fox sharpened the 34’s focus for 2022, redesigning the crown, arch and lowers to make the trail fork lighter and stiffer than previous years. That puts the fork, available in 120, 130, or 140 mm travel, fit for trail bikes or the fleet of new long-travel XC bikes arriving all the time. There’s the option to run the Grip2 damper, for more fine-tuning, or the quick adjustments of the Fit4. The Float EVOL air spring also has a larger negative air chamber, adding more mid-stroke support. Reliable, better and lighter, the 34 is a win all around.

NOBL TR32

NOBL is Canadian company designing wheels on Vancouver Island. The TR32 is the XC rim in their line-up. It’s light enough for cross country and tough enough for “B.C. XC” and trail riding with a solid ride quality. Plus, you can choose from a wide range of hub options when you order.

Roval Control SL

Expensive? Yes. Just so much better than anything out there? Also yes. Roval’s super-light Control SL are can’t-belive-it-until-you-see-them-on-a-scale light and actually have a good ride quality. They come in significantly less pricy options, which are almost as light. But if you can go for the full experience, the Control SL’s are a wild experience.

Race Face Aeffect R rims

While Roval shows what you can do with an unlimited budget, Race Face shows you can do excellent things within a tight budget. These aren’t wildly light but, for this price range, they are very well built and come with fast engagement hubs. Actually, the hub engagement is good for any price hub. And, with steel axles, you know it won’t be the hub that fails. Bombproof and inexpensive wheels on a budget is a great proposition. Add in engagement, and these are winners.