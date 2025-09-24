Edmonton mountain bike community grieves tragic loss of Dr. Darren Markland

The Edmonton mountain bike community is mourning the loss of Dr. Daren Markland. A passionate mountain biker, cycling advocate and health care advocate, Dr. Markland died as the result of a crash on Sunday, Sept. 21st.

Dr. Markland was riding in Nordegg, Alberta, a small town south west of Edmonton. An investigation into the incident is ongoing, but RCMP say emergency services responded immediately, but Dr. Markland succumbed to his injuries on site.

Dr. Markland was an ICU doctor in Edmonton, Alberta. He was also an experienced mountain biker. He raced the BC Bike Race earlier this year and had raced the Singletrack 6 stage race in the Rockies.

There are no public details on the specific trail or circumstances of his death, other than that he was riding trails near Nordegg.

Dr. Markland emerged as a vocal advocate for health care during the COVID-19 pandemic. He also advocated for cycling as a form of active transportation in the city.

We’re saddened by the loss of Dr. Markland and extend our condoleces to his family, friends and community for thier loss.

Tough September for Alberta

Dr. Markland’s tragic passing comes just days after the death of a respected mountian biker in Calgary. Jordan Phill Goheen died while riding on Sept. 12, after being struck by a vehicle in an intersection.