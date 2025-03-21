Edmonton’s first bike park breaks ground this year

After years of planning and fundraising, the Edmonton Mountain Bike Alliance (EMBA) is officially moving forward with construction on the city’s first dedicated mountain bike park. The $1.2-million project will take shape in Queen Elizabeth Park, right in the heart of the river valley.

The project is fully funded thanks to a $613,000 grant from the Alberta government. The City of Edmonton contributed $407,000, with the remaining $177,000 coming from private donations and sponsors. Construction begins once final permits are secured. The park scheduled to open spring or summer of 2026.

What to expect

The park will be free to use and built for riders of all ages and skill levels. Plans include:

Flow trails for progression

A dirt jump zone

A skills area with wooden features and drops

An asphalt pump track for year-round fun

The park will cover nearly ten acres. It sits on land that once housed a wastewater treatment plant—turning an underused space into a hub for riders.

Building Momentum

The park is as a place to develop skills before hitting the trails, host events and attract riders from all over. With no fees to ride, EMBA is also raising a reserve fund to cover maintenance and keep the park in top shape for years to come.

A community effort, years in the making

The idea for the park has been kicking around since 2013, when it was identified as a potential project in the Queen Elizabeth Park master plan. EMBA started pushing for it in 2018, driven by the vision of giving local riders a safe, dedicated space to ride, learn and progress.

A boost for local recreation and tourism

Beyond serving local riders, the new bike park is expected to draw visitors from beyond the city, offering a new venue for training, events and tourism.

Stay tuned—if all goes as planned, you’ll be able to hit the new Edmonton Bike Park by summer 2026.