Electric vision: Norco introduces Sight VLT 29

Norco’s fully re-imagined Sight line of all-mountain bikes made waves when it and the Optic were announced late in 2019. Now, with the Sight VLT, the Canadian brand is bringing a little more power to the positive design with the Sight VLT 29.

2020 Norco Sight VLT 29

Norco’s refined vision for the 2020 Sight went well beyond adding more travel the popular all-mountain platform. The Canadian brand’s Ride Aligned geometry approach brings more capable descending together with a comfortable and efficient climbing platform.

Now all of that comes together with Norco’s VLT eMTB system. After introducing its first eMTB a year ago, the Sight VLT adds 29″ wheels and a few other key tricks to making year two of the electric platform a step above. Along with the bigger wheels, and 2020 Sight geometry, Norco sets the bike up for eMTB success. Maxxis’ tough Double Down casing tires, e-rated suspension components and powerful four-piston brakes make the Sight VLT 29 ready to shred out of the box.

The 2020 Sight VLT 29 will come with three carbon fibre frame options. For the first time ever, Norco is offering an aluminum version of its full suspension eMTB platform, in two different options.

Double Down casing from Maxxis is tough enough for the demans of eMTB Shimano in-tube batter Keep tabs on what your battery and pedal-assist drive are doing with this display Full suspension, with Shimano range extender batter unit installed Shimano Steps eMTB drive, with wide-range 1x drivetrains eMTB, and proudly Canadian

Going further with Shimano Steps and range extender

The 2020 Sight VLT is designed around Shimano’s well-established Steps eMTB drive unit. The Sight uses in-tube battery technology to integrate the battery with the frame. For this year, Norco has added an optional range extender battery, which can be purchased separately to give you a claimed 50-70% more battery capacity. With the added range to support you on epic rides, the Sight will truly live up to its all-mountain design.

For the Sight VLT 29 C1, C2 and A1 models, a Shimano Steps E8000 drive unit is powered by an in-tube 630 Wh battery. The C3 and A2 models get a Steps E7000 drive unit and 500 Wh battery.

Models and Pricing

2020 Norco Sight VLT 29 C1 Norco Sight VLT 29 C2 2020 Norco Sight VLT C3 The Aluminum frame Norco Sight VLT A1 2020 Norco Sight VLT A2

Norco is offering the 2020 Sight VLT in five models. Three carbon fibre options range from the $9,500 C1 to the $7,000 C3. On top of that, thus year there are two aluminum frame Sight VLT 29’s joining the carbon fibre options. The Sight VLT A1 and A2 range in price from $7,000 to $6,000.

Each frame is available in four sizes, from Small to XL. See the full Sight VLT 29 range on Norco’s website now.