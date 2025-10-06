Ella Macphee and Owen Clark lead Canada’s XC team with top-5 finishes in Lake Placid

When the World Cup landed back in North America, for the first time in 2025, it was Canada’s next generation of cross country racers that led the charge. Ella Macphee and Owen Clark postest the top Canuck results in Sunday’s XCO racing. Both placed fourth in the under-23 events, within reach of the poidum.

Own Clark finished fourth in the under-23 men’s event, behind race winner (and world champion) Finn Treudler of Switzerland. Ian Ackert added a top-20 for Canada, placing 17th in Lake Placid. Mika Comaniuk followed in 40th, Maxime St.-Onge 45th and Zorak Paille 46th.

Ella Macphee also finished fourth, trailing a leading trio of Italian and U.S. racers. That race was won by Vida Lopez de San Roman of the U.S. Nicole Bradbury followed in 22nd for Canada and Ella Myers 27th.

Blevins makes history at home

In the elite races, Christopher Blevins made the most of the first home-country World Cup of the season. The Specialized Factory Racing rider nailed a perfect double-header, winning Friday’s XCC and Sunday’s elite men’s XCO. As if winning a World Cup round at home wasn’t enough to celebrate, those wins clinched both the XCC and XCO series overall titles for Blevins. That’s makes him the first elite U.S. rider to claim the men’s XCO overall title since 1991.

Cole Punchard was the first Canadian to finish behind Blevins, taking 20th in Lake Placid. Tyler Orschel followed in 25th, Gunnar Holmgren 26th and Carter Woods 29th. Leandre Bouchard was the final Canadian to finish on the lead lap in 42nd.

On the women’s side, Jenny Rissveds added another World Cup win to her recent world championships title. Winning in commanding style, the Swedish racer stormed to a 2:16 winning margin. That’s the largest since Pauline Ferrand-Prevot’s pre-Olympic spree of victories. The women’s XCO title remains up in the air as the series heads to the final round in Mont-Sainte-Anne, Que. this weekend.

Jenn Jackson was the top Canadian woman in Lake Placid, finishing 14th. Emilly Johnston followed in 22nd and the only other Canuck to finish on the lead lap.