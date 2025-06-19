Ella MacPhee finds her rhythm ahead of Val di Sole

It’s been a standout season so far for Canada’s Ella MacPhee, who has steadily climbed the ranks of the U23 women’s XC field on the UCI mountain bike world series circuit. With multiple top-10 finishes and growing consistency, the 21-year-old from Squamish is turning heads—and she’s only getting started. Heading into Val di Sole she’s the top rank female in her category.

Learning at speed

Racing against the fastest U23s on the planet isn’t easy. But MacPhee has made quick work of the learning curve. Her new position on the Wilier Vittoria team is definitely agreeing with her.

“The team has been absolutely incredible and it feels like the perfect fit!” she said. “They are making the highs possible and supporting me more than ever through the lows. I am so grateful for this Italian family and the professionalism of all the staff and athletes.”

Eyes on Val di Sole

This weekend’s stop in Val di Sole, Italy, promises to be an exciting race, as always.

“It is the home world cup of my team so I am incredibly excited!” she said. “For me it will be another XCO race in the leader’s jersey and I am so excited to enjoy this moment.”

A Canadian on the rise

While results are stacking up, MacPhee isn’t just chasing times—she’s soaking up every race weekend and building toward a bigger picture.

“My first two world cup podiums in Brazil going second and third. As well as my first ever title by winning the Pan American continental championships. This was all a dream come true. I started to figure out the short track race with two front row starts which was also a goal of mine. But completing the first ever Canadian podium sweep in the XCC with Ava and Bella was a dream come true. It was also my first XCC podium. I have seen what hard work, happiness and a healthy approach to training and racing can do.”

With momentum behind her and one of the season’s biggest races on deck, Ella MacPhee is quickly becoming one to watch—not just in the junior ranks, but for the future of Canadian XC.