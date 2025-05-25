Ella MacPhee takes amazing UCI XCO World Cup win

What a weekend for Canada’s under-23 women! On Saturday, Ava Holmgren (Lidl–Trek) led an all-Canuck sweep of the podium in the short track event in Nové Město na Moravě. Her sister Bella was second, followed by Ella MacPhee (Wilier–Vittoria Factory Team).

On Sunday, Squamish native MacPhee delivered a huge result, taking the XCO in dominant fashion. She finished 17 seconds ahead of Swiss rider Fiona Schibler (Bike Team Solothurn) and 42 seconds ahead of Italian Sara Cortinovis (Ghost Factory Racing).

Other notable Canadian results include Jenn Jackson finishing a solid 14th in the elite women’s race. In the elite men’s race, all eyes were on cycling superstar Mathieu van der Poel—but things didn’t go so well for the Dutchman. He crashed twice in the race and abandoned early. Top Canuck in the elite men’s field was Cole Punchard, slotting in at 32nd.