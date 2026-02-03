Elliot Jamieson steps up, and re-directs, with move to Specialized

Elliot Jamieson had a breakout year in 2025. Or, well, another one. His stunning elite men’s podium at enduro world championships isn’t his first world championships podium. It arrived six years after his first, which he earned as as a junior in downhill.

His DH worlds medal earned him a spot on Norco’s downhill World Cup team. A few years, and teams later, Jamieson’s enduro worlds medal earns him a spot with Specialized.

We caught up with the Canadian over the phone early in the morning. He was headed out for a day of filming in Santa Cruz, already getting after his year’s goals.

Beyond World Cup: Taking a wide angle view of enduro

For Elliot Jamieson, the move to Specialized comes with a big step up in support. That’s not just in racing, though. The Canadian was in California filming for the first episode of a video series he’s creating to go along with the season.

After his worlds podium, you might expect such a series to be focused on the World Cup. But with that series being very euro-centric this year, Jamieson says that he wants the series to show more of what enduro means to him.

“I want to showcase the spirit of the sport. Why I got into it and why the early EWS was so successful. That core focus on massive days, everyone maintaining their own bikes,” Jamieson explains. “My goal is to have people get to know me, my friend and training partners and sponsors. Especially with where enduro is at right now, it’s not all factory rides where everything’s taken care of.”

“We’ll put out a few episodes throughout the year, I’m working with a few of my good buddies to film,’ the Canadian adds. “The first one will showcase a road trippy vibe, alongside testing and training and, you know, hitting up rad spots to get ready for the season. I’m pretty excited for it, man. It’s a cool opportunity.”

Jamieson’s race program for the year reflects that broader enduro community beyond the World Cup. While returning to worlds, where he had his the biggest result of his enduro career, is obviously a the main focus, it’s not the end of his calendar. Alongside the World Cup series, he’ll race more in North America.

“North American enduro enduro champs is a big goal for me. I’ve never raced that one and [Kellogg, Idaho] looks like an insane venue, vibe and race.”

He’ll also look to defend is maple leaf sleeve at Canadian nationals in Bromont, Que.

“That’s really exciting to me, too. It’s such a cool place to ride, and a good community. It brings together all the Canadian enduro scene’s from east to west, which I really enjoyed.”

The move to Specialized

While the move to Specialized is a step up in support from the smaller Commencal 7Mesh team he raced with the last couple seasons, Jamieson says the move’s allowed him that broader focus.

“When Specialized first reached out to me in the fall, I was trying to figure out what I was going to do for 2026. Commencal was happy to keep moving forward with the program we had. For me, right now, with enduro in the place its in, I’ve wanted to balance really chasing my goals on the world stage with also balancing what enduro means to most people. That’s races in B.C., races in Canada, and bringing together so many people that just want to put down big days together on the bike.”

With Specialized closing its enduro factory team at the end of 2025, the brand was willing to give Jamieson that freedom. He’ll even be mixing in some downhill along the way.

Finding focus in community

The move to Specailized comes directly after Jamieson’s bronze medal at enduro world champs, where he was battling out with decorated U.S. enduro star, Richie Rude. While the Canadian’s been creeping up the standings over the last couple seasons, the podium finish on enduro’s biggest stage was a big step up.

“I think things clicked in terms of my overall mindset. In 2024 my speed was good, my training was there, I was really fit. I felt like I was putting 100 per cent into diet, training, sleep and testing,” Jamieson shares, adding “I just didn’t quite have the self belief and confidence that i needed to honestly battle. I didn’t feel like I belonged at the top of the sport.”

Jamieson shares that he spent the winter after ’24 focusing on that mental aspect. Reading books on sports psych. He also leaned on his community. Both is teammates Andréane Lanthier-Nadeau, who has a background in sports psych, and Wei Tien Ho, who competes year-round between Freeride World Tour skiing and bikes and Joel Harwood, his coach at Blueprint Athlete Development. He also thanked recently retired Canadian enduro World Cup overall winner, Jesse Melamed. “Over the last couple years, we’ve gotten closer as friends and he’s been a mentor for me. Some conversations I had with him really helped me out.”

The fun way to a worlds podium

The result of all that work was a simple realization. But one that produced results.

“I figured out that I race best by just being myself. I’m not, you know, the super serious, quiet, mega-focused hardcore sort of person. I think I bring out my fastest, best riding when I’m relaxed and enjoying the race days, soaking it all in. Focusing on being present, the things that I can control in the moment. Just, being like really happy and enjoying racing.

Just as 2025 was starting, he broke his pelvis in April. Jamieson admits that set back some of the winter’s work on mental focus. But winning his first EDR stage with his dad watching, then having a big battle with Wei Tien at Crankworx Whistler helped build momentum and bring back that joy in racing.

“As the season went on, I just felt like I was trusting myself. When I went back to Europe, I knew I had all the pieces and just wanted to enjoy it. I think I carried that through my season.”

A year of change for the Canadian enduro scene

With his team and community being such a part of setting the stage for his success, I asked Jamieson if there was any doubt about leaving the tight-knit Commencal 7Mesh team.

“The three of us had a conversation and we were all super-transparent with each other last year in terms of what we were looking for moving forward,” Jamieson says. “As soon as they heard that I had the opportunity with Specialized, they were both, like “yeah, that’s so cool. We fully support you if that’s the direction you want to go.”

Wei Tein Ho will continue with the team ALN formed just two years ago, but while mixing in a bigger focus on his (very successful) winter pursuits on the FWT.

But there are bigger changes afoot. Jesse Melamed, as mentioned, retired. As did Australian EWS champ and perennial podium threat, Jack Moir. With two of the top riders moving on, Jamieson sees an opportunity for Canadian talent to step up and fill that space. Much like Elly Hoskin did when she won a World Cup, then world championships last season.

“I think it’ll be a massive hole in the community, missing those riders who have been around the scene and done such a good job of sharing the sport. Especially Jesse in Canada. He was one of my biggest role modals growing up racing enduro, to compare times and to get to chat with him and ask questions at local racers. You need those riders. I hope for myself, and Leif Rodgers is up there as well, I hope we’re the next generation that can fill those spots.”

“The love of cycling is more important than the love of one discipline.”

As for what he’d tell the next generation of racer? As a rider who grew up racing everything from cyclocross to downhill, it’s simple: try everything.

“If you’re not sure what you’re most passionate about, do it all. It’s obviously an expensive sport and it’s tough to have access to different bikes. But if. you have one trail bike, just ride all sorts of terrain and race all sorts of racing on that bike. I would 1,000 per cent suggest that,” Jamieson says.

“I credit a lot of my skill and how its improved over the years to just having that base of so many different disciplines. You build all these skills that are in you back pocket and you might not know when they’re going to come out. But muddy races in Europe, I think back to like crazy mudder cyclocross races in the Lower Mainland and Vancouver,” Jamieson adds.

“I think it also gives you an appreciation for just riding in general. All bikes are bikes and, to me, the love of cycling is more important than the love of one discipline or one bikes.”

So, to sum up, ride bikes, have fun?

“Yep, that’s exactly it.”