Elly Hoskin makes history in Poland with first Canadian female elite enduro world cup win

Slippery trails, snowy forecasts and some serious grit defined the second round of the UCI enduro world cup in Poland — and Canadian Elly Hoskin rose to the top. Hoskin powered through five muddy stages in the enduro trails of Bielsko-Biała to take her first elite win in dramatic fashion. Not only did she ride consistently all day, but her composed effort in the final stage saw her become the first Canadian woman — and the first elite female winner not from France or the UK — to take a world cup enduro victory.

Hoskin holds strong in the mud

The Canadian stayed off the radar early, sitting just behind Germany’s Raphaela Richter, who had stormed to wins on stages one and four. But Richter’s run ended abruptly after a crash on the final stage left her with a suspected dislocated shoulder.

Hoskin, unfazed and unaware of her rival’s fall, charged through the final section and clocked a combined time of 26:46.980 — a full 45 seconds clear of second-place finisher Ella Conolly of Great Britain. Morgane Charre rounded out the podium in third.

“It was a really fun day out there — mucky and slippery, but I managed to enjoy it,” Hoskin said post-race. “I pushed and pedalled my guts out, but also had a lot of fun on these tracks… That’s the whole point, right?”

The process pays off

Hoskin admitted her riding “felt good, but nothing spectacular” — a testament to the process over perfection.

“I don’t check results during the day,” she added. “I just focused on being committed every second of every stage. That was the goal.”

With her win, Hoskin vaults into the spotlight as a serious contender for the overall — and gives Canadian fans a new rider to cheer for on the enduro world cup circuit.

What’s next?

The enduro world cup heads to Loudenvielle-Peyragudes, France from May 30 to June 1. With momentum on her side and a bit of history made, Hoskin will no doubt be one to watch.