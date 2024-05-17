Elly Hoskin podiums to lead crowd of Canadian top-10s in Bielsko-Biała Enduro World Cup

The second enduro World Cup of 2024 is all wrapped up and, leading the Canadian effort, Elly Hoskin landed a second podium of her season in the under-21 women’s race. With a fresh course and rain landing mid-race, it was an exciting round of the Enduro World Cup in Biers-Biała.

That’s not all, though. Four Canucks crowded into the elite top 10 across men and women’s races and Wei Tien Ho narrowly missed earning Commencal 7Mesh’s first podium of the year.

Under-21 women and men: Hoskin keeps podium streak going

In the under-21 men’s race, Wei Tien Ho won the fifth and final timed stage on Friday. That helped put him in fourth place overall. Noah Rubuliak joins him in the top 10, fishing eighth.

Elly Hoskin adds another podium, finishing third overall in the under-21 women’s race after a silver last weekend in Finale Ligure. Hoskin finished second on the final three of five timed stages, too. Simona Kuchynkova of Slovakia wins with last week’s winner Lily Planquart (Lapierre Zipp) moving down one spot to place second.

Emmy Lan (Forbidden Synthesis) finishes fifth, Geza Rodgers sixth, and Rocky Mountain’s Lily Boucher ninth for Canada.

Elite men and women: Canucks crowd the top 10

In the elite races, Canadians were all over the top of the leaderboards, but not quite on the podium.

Andréane Lanthier Nadeau moves up a couple spots to finish sixth for her new Commencal 7Mesh team. That’s solid forward progress back towards the podium for the Squamish by way of Quebec racer.

Isabeau Courdurier (Lapierre Zipp) returns to the top step of the women’s race. She edges out Harriet Harnden (Trek Factory Racing) by a minuscule 0.236 seconds after 27 minutes and 23 seconds of racing. Astounding stuff and surely the start of a season-long rivalry between the Brit and French woman. Chloe Taylor makes it to GB riders on the podium, taking third.

“It’s quite crazy because it’s redemption from this morning where I struggled so much and couldn’t ride like I wanted to. It was a real surprise because I didn’t look at the time and I thought I was quite far away. In the end, it’s so tight, it’s basically like finishing the race at the exact same point after going through so many slippery roots, technical bits, and flat sections. I have no idea how we did this. I’m super happy about it.” – Isabeau Courdurier

Charles Murray (Specialized Enduro Team) earns the win in an even closer elite men’s race. Just 0.095 seconds separated the Kiwi from Polish local Slawomir Lukasik (Yeti Fox). After a flat tire spoiled his race in Finale, finishing second by such a tight margin on his home course will surely be heartbreaking for the Yeti racer. Last week’s winner, Richie Rude just beats out Jack Moir (YT Mob) for third spot, putting two Yeti-Fox racers on the podium in Poland.

“Managing to keep it upright was the main thing – pedal where I could but just be smart because there were so many slippery roots out there. Last week, I was a bit surprised because you never know where your form is coming into the season and then to back it up with the win was too good to be true.” – Charles Murray

Jesse Melamed led a crowd of Canadians in the top 10, finishing fifth. His Canyon Cllctv teammate Jack Menzies followed one spot behind in sixth. Not bad, considering the Canuck duo started the week with their bikes being stolen. Kasper Woolley returned to an enduro top 10, finishing seventh.

Elliot Jamieson (Commencal 7Mesh) in 14th and a resurgent Remi Gauvin (Rocky Mountain Gravity) in 15th on the new Altitude make it five Canadians in the top-15. With Rhys Verner (Forbidden Synthesis) in 19th, Canada had more racers in the top 10, top 15 and top 20 than any other country. We have the numbers, next is the podiums!

Bielsko-Biała World Cup weekend

The Bielsko-Biała World Cup continues through the weekend with the second downhill race of the year. Qualifying and semi-finals run on Saturday. Live coverage kicks off Sunday with the junior men’s and women’s downhill World Cup free to watch on YouTube and the elite races less free to watch on FloBikes. Coverage of Friday’s EDR is limited to a highlights package that will eventually come out sometime after the E-EDR finishes on Saturday. Enduro World Cup racing (and downhill) returns June 7-9 in Leogang, Austria