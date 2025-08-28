Elly Hoskin wins Enduro World Cup finale, eyes rainbow stripes in Switzerland

Canadian enduro racer Elly Hoskin capped off her 2025 World Cup season with a commanding victory in Morillon, France. The Squamish-based rider now heads into this weekend’s UCI Enduro World Championships in Switzerland with momentum, confidence and a shot at the rainbow jersey.

“I really like the races that we do in France, and that was one of the… I mean, besides Poland, that was the only other race we’ve done outside of Italy this year,” said Hoskin in a post-race interview. “It was just exciting. And a new venue too. I really like the two-day format.”

Hoskin credits a recent stretch of racing, including Crankworx for setting her up mentally.

“I just was really calm coming into this race, which I’m usually pretty anxious,” she said. “It just kind of came together.”

From Crankworx to a battle with a hero

Before the World Cup finale, Hoskin won the Canadian Open Enduro at Cranworx .

“It’s usually a battle between ALN [Andréane Lanthier Nadeau] and I. We were kind of going back and forth a few times that day,” said Hoskin. “She’s one of my heroes, so getting to race with her is wild.”

That result gave her the confidence which led to the win at Morillon. Combine that with her win in Poland earlier in the season and her overall standings went up to fifth in the World Cup.

“I was kind of doing the points math,” she laughed. “I was like, man, I think if everything goes right, and it goes wrong for a lot of other people, the best I could possibly do would be fifth… and somehow, it happened.”

Prepping for Worlds: familiar terrain

Hoskin is already in Switzerland preparing for this weekend’s world championship event. The venue holds some special significance.

“This is actually the only venue that I won at as a junior,” she said. “So I’m feeling pretty excited about it.”

The race features one day of practice, one rest day and a one-day race format. And yes, the rainbow jersey is on the line.

“I’m trying not to get ahead of myself,” said Hoskin. “But it’d be a whole lot sweeter.”

Balancing budgets, dreams and suitcases

Still only 20 years old, Hoskin is juggling racing with part-time work and school. She lives at home in Squamish, keeping her costs low to stretch her budget across a full race season. She works in the winter and relies on support from sponsors like Devinci, Shimano, Fox, Race Face and Dharco.

“It’s not really a living,” she admitted. “But I would love to do this for a living, yeah.”

She took a break mid-season to avoid burnout and skipped two World Cup rounds to rest and train at home. The break paid off with latest result.

“Last year I got super burnt out and didn’t want to really come back,” she said. “This year I had a really good training block and I was really excited to come back. It was really nice.”

What’s next?

Following worlds, Hoskin will return home for a short break before racing Canadian Enduro Nationals in Bromont in late September.

She’s already eyeing the 2026 World Cup season, which will feature back-to-back European blocks.

“I think it’s going to be really difficult for North Americans, just time-wise,” she said. “Those weeks off, we can’t go home. So yeah, it looks like two months over here.”

Still, she’s optimistic about the growth of the sport and the series itself.

“It’s a really big organization dealing with a really new sport,” she said of the UCI. “There’s going to be things to iron out… but they’ve been really receptive to the riders’ union, which is a lot different than last year.”

A pioneer in Canadian enduro

Earlier this year, Hoskin became the first Canadian woman to win an Enduro World Cup.

“I had no idea,” she said. “That was huge.”

She credits ALN as the “pioneer” of Canadian enduro racing and is proud to be part of the next wave.

“There are some really awesome girls coming up, which is really cool to see—Geza Rodgers and Hannah Gilchrist are hot on my heels,” she said. “It’s pretty cool.”

As for role models? One of them used to coach her.

“Jesse Melamed was my bike summer camp coach when I was really little,” she said. “It feels crazy getting to race with him now.”

She’s still chasing that full-time pro dream. But judging by her latest results, she’s not far off. Good luck at worlds.