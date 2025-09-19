Elly Hoskin wins enduro worlds and at least a year of washing whites

Canadian enduro racer Elly Hoskin is the new UCI enduro world champion. The 20-year-old from Squamish, B.C. claimed the title in Switzerland after a dramatic one-day race that came down to the final stage.

“It was really good, kind of a crazy weekend, but really fun,” Hoskin said. “I was pretty happy.”

The win is the biggest yet in a breakout season that already included victories at Crankworx and two World Cup wins.

A weekend of tight margins

Hoskin said the race format added to the tension. Weather forced organizers to move one stage earlier in the weekend, so the main race day featured a mix of high-speed stages and changing conditions.

“I got fifth on that first one,” she said. “I felt like I did everything I could and thought maybe this is a fifth-place weekend. That would still be sick.”

But Hoskin won the next two stages, vaulting herself into the lead.

“I really crushed myself on the pedals and was pushing really hard,” she said. “I was pretty surprised but really happy.”

A tough third stage cost her time and dropped her to fourth overall. Then she made up time on the fourh stage putting her in second overall with one run to go. She was just three seconds off the lead.

“I didn’t even feel like I was shooting for the win,” she said. “All you gotta do is hold on to it. Just don’t lose this.”

She didn’t. And she took the win by just over four seconds.

A season of breakthroughs

The world title follows a string of results that saw Hoskin rise from underdog to serious contender. She became the first Canadian woman to win an enduro World Cup earlier this season, battled her hero Andréane Lanthier Nadeau at Crankworx and climbed to fifth overall in the World Cup standings.

“I just kind of clicked late in the season,” she said. “It was really confidence inspiring.”

Life after the rainbow jersey

Despite the win, Hoskin said life hasn’t changed much yet.

“Just trying to go fast on my bike every day,” she said. “I just get to do it in a less practical kit now.”

The new kit, of course, being the rainbow stripes. But mostly white.

“My laundry detergent bill will go up, but that’s about it,” she joked.

Balancing dreams and reality

The 2026 season will feature a packed European schedule, but Hoskin is ready for it.

“It’s a big organization dealing with a new sport,” she said of the UCI. “There’s things to iron out, but they’ve been really receptive to the riders’ union.”

A new chapter for Canadian enduro

Hoskin joins a growing list of Canadian enduro talent, following pioneers like Lanthier Nadeau and Jesse Melamed.

“There are some really awesome girls coming up,” she said. “It’s pretty cool to be part of that.”

For now, the world champion is focused on nationals in Bromont this weekend and a well-earned off-season.

“Hopefully over the winter it all sets in,” she said. “Because right now, it still feels pretty crazy.”