Watch: Emil Johansson slows down in ‘Empty Your Mind’

A standard slopestyle winning run is a blur of style and tricks crammed back-to-back on a short course. For Empty Your Mind, Emil Johansson slows down, taking the time to show off each trick.

Over four minutes, the Swede oozes style as he throws down massive tricks. Amazing to watch at full speed. Easier to appreciate with some time to process everything that happens between lip and landing.

Emil Johansson: Empty Your Mind

What’s etnies say about Johansson showing off his new shoe?

Emil rode his new etnies pro model shoe on a set of New Zealand jumps in Empty Your Mind. Emil sets the bar high, and MTB riders that see the etnies Johansson Pro MTB shoe perform during his high-speed, technical MTB slopestyle riding in the video will know it was made to ride at the highest level. The video is filmed and edited by the crew at Hunt Cinema.



Emil’s been keeping a list of the features he needs in a shoe since he was a kid. The new etnies Johansson Pro MTB shoe has all of Emil’s favorite features as well as some new additions. Emil says, “my pro model etnies shoe is comfy and can be worn for everyday life just as well as for riding.

