Emilly Johnston adds XCO podium to Crans-Montana weekend success

After winning her career-first World Cup in Friday’s short track race, Vancouver Island’s Emilly Johnston was right back up on the podium in the under-23 women’s XCO on Sunday. Trek Future Racing’s U23 national champion toughed out the treacherously muddy course, with the under-23 women again getting the most difficult track conditions with their early start in the day, to take third.

“That was the slimiest race I’ve done in my life,” Johnston said of racing in the wild course conditions “I probably ran more than I have in the last year and just had fun getting sideways”

The race was won by France’s Olivia Onesti (Trinx Factory Team) with Pan American champion Madigan Munro (Trek Factory Racing-Pirelli) of the U.S.A. in second.

Ella MacPhee (Pivot Cycles-OTE) was the next Canadian across the line in 18th. Marin Lowe (Pittstop Racing) was 24th. Ophelie Grandmont followed in 49th, rounding out the Canadian effort.

The under-23 men raced on Saturday in Crans-Montana, under heavy rain and even more difficult course conditions. Cole Punchard earned his best-ever World Cup result in fourth.

You can watch the full replay of the under-23 women’s World Cup XCO from Crans-Montana for free on YouTube now.

Full Race: Women’s U23 XCO World Cup Crans-Montana