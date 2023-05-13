Emilly Johnston flies to first u23 World Cup podium in Nove Mesto

Emilly Johnston started the first World Cup weekend of 2023 fast, finishing sixth in the short track XC on Thursday. On Saturday, she took her racing to new heights with her first World Cup podium in the under-23 women’s XCO.

Under-23 women’s XCO

Johnston’s (Trek Future Racing) phenomenal result is her first World Cup podium. The Canadian accelerated out of a chase group on the final lap to take third in the race.

Sofie Pedersen (Willier-Pirelli) was the day’s winner, taking a clean victory in a massive solo effort. Ginia Calouri (Thomus Akros-Youngstars) was the closest to the Danish rider, chasing to just 30 seconds back by the finish line.

Under-23 men’s XCO

In the under-23 men’s race, Carter Woods and Cole Punchard were the top Canadian finishers. Carter Woods (Giant Factory Off-Road Team) raced to 11th, with Cole Punchard (Armada) five seconds behind in 12th. Owen Clark in 59th, Zorak Paillé (Pittstop Racing Team) 76th, Jack Ciotlos 124th, Noah Ramsay 127th and Simon Ruelland 131st round out the Canadian results.

Oliver Solvhoj (Denmark) won the under-23 men’s XCO. Dario Lillo (Scott Davos) finished two seconds behind with Tom Schellekens of the Netherlands crossing the line 41 seconds later.

Replay: Under-23 Women’s XCO World Cup #1 – Nove Mesto, Czech Republic

Replay: Under-23 Men’s XCO World Cup #1 – Nove Mesto, Czech Republic