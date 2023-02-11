Emilly Johnston lands second podium at Mediterranean Epic

Emilly Johnston has earned a second podium in as many days at the UCI HC Stage race, Mediterranean Epic.

After a third place in the opening time trial on Thursday, Johnston again finished third on the first mass-start stage at the Spanish four-day mountain bike race.

Friday saw Johnston’s Trek Future Racing teammate, Luisa Daubermann, take the stage win. With the race passing the halfway point, Daubermann has two wins and carries the leader’s jersey into the second half of the race.

On the men’s side, Georg Egger earned his first win of the week. After placing third on Thursday, Egger finished first ahead of Lukas Baum and Saschaa Webber.

Saturday is the Mediterranean Epic’s “King” stage, putting the riders up against a 105-km course with over 2,100m of elevation gain. That kind of distance could still significantly shake up the standings.

All the racing is being streamed live on the race’s YouTube channel.

Highlights: Stage 2 – Mediterranean Epic 2023