Emilly Johnston makes a statement in Italy with a dirty victory

Emilly Johnston’s first elite season with Scott-SRAM MTB Racing couldn’t have started much better. Racing in Argentario, Italy, Johnston attacked early last Saturday and never looked back. She rode solo to a commanding win on a slippery, technical course—exactly the kind of conditions where her skills shine. She crossed the line nearly four minutes clear of second place.

“My strategy today was to stay at the front from the start because the course was slippery,” she said after crossing the line. “I was able to set my own pace and it went really well. It was a fun race on a very technical course. I’m really happy to have won.”

From U23 star to elite racer

Johnston, fresh off a standout U23 season that included seven world cup podiums and a Crans-Montana XCC win, is settling into life at Scott-SRAM alongside some of the sport’s biggest names. It’s a dream scenario for the Vancouver Island rider, who’s already showing she belongs in the elite ranks.

“I think joining Scott-SRAM is something I never even really believed would be an option, so to spend my first year as an elite in this team surrounded by the best in the sport is truly mind-blowing for me,” she said earlier. “There is so much that I can learn from everyone on the team and I’m just beyond excited for everything. I feel there is space for me to learn and grow in so many aspects and I’m so grateful to have the opportunity to learn it alongside the best in the world!”

Looking ahead

With the world cup season just around the corner, Johnston’s win in Italy is a promising sign. Add in the support of Scott-SRAM’s legendary program and it’s clear she’s set up for a big year. If there was any doubt Johnston was ready for the next step, she answered that question loud and clear on Italian soil.

Stay tuned—this is just the start.