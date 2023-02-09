Emilly Johnston podiums first stage of Mediterranean Epic

Emilly Johnston had a speedy debut for Trek Future Racing on Thursday in Spain. The Canadian finished third in the elite women’s field in the opening stage of the four-day Mediterranean Epic stage race.

Johnson finished the singletrack time trial in 58:59, 45 seconds behind teammate and stage winner Louise Daubermann. Janina Wust worked her way between the two Trek Future Racing teammates to take second.

It’s Johnston’s debut race in Trek colours, after signing with the new-look team (formerly known as Trek Vaude) at the end of 2022. After a team training camp in Spain, the Trek squad is taking on the early-season UCI HC stage race Mediterranean Epic.

In the men’s standings, Andreas Sewald leads after one stage. Chrostopher Lukasik and Georg Egger currently sit in second and third, though times are close.

Racing continues Friday and runs through Sunday in the XC stage race. If you want to watch the next three stages of the Mediterranean Epic, organizers hare live-streaming racing on YouTube. You can also go back and watch today’s time trial, if you really want to.

Results: 2023 Mediterranean Epic – Stage 1 (UCI HCS)

Elite Women: 1. Louise Daubermann 2. Janina Wust 3. Emily Johnston

Elite Men

1. Andreas Sewald

2. Christopher Lukasik

3. Georg Egger