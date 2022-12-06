Emilly Johnston signs with Trek Future Racing

Vancovuer Island’s Emilly Johnston is headed to a new team for 2023. The Vancouver Island mountian biker (who also just won under-23 Canadian cyclocross national championships) is the newest memer of Trek Future Racing.

Trek Future Racing is the revamped continuation of the Trek Vaude development program, though Vaude will not return as a sponsor for 2023. It is focused on supporting riders as they work toward the Trek Factory Racing Program.

Johnston is the latests in a group of signings for Trek Future Racing. The team started its update on Monday by announcing that Swiss rider Lea Huber would also join the program as well as Denmark’ Tobias Lillelund. They join a list of five returning riders from the U.S. and across Europe.

The Canadian heads to Trek from the now-paused Norco Factory Team cross country program. Johnston’s not the only one of her teammates at that program to find a home at Trek. Gwen Gibson landed a spot on the Trek Factory Racing squad, based on her stellar 2022 season.

2023 Trek Future Racing returning roster

Luisa Daubermann(Germany)

Tamara Wiedmann(Austria)

Nils Aebersold(Switzerland)

Mario Bair (Austria)

Bjorn Riley(USA)