Emilly Johnston podiums at Verona XCO

Emilly Johnston’s string of early-season success continues, with the Comox Valley, B.C. racer earning an elite women’s podium on Sunday in Italy. Johnston joined her Trek Future Racing teammate Tamara Wiedmann on the box at the Verona MTB International XCO, a UCI C2 event.

Despite being a C2 event, the Verona XCO drew a solid field. Elite women’s race winner Chiara Teocchi (KTM Protek Elettrosystem) has a few past World Cup podiums to her name. Wiedmann followed Teocchi across the line, with Johnston taking third.

The elite women’s podium adds to Johnston’s successes at the Mediterranean Epic XC stage race earlier in February. The extended European race block follows the Canadian signing with European-based Trek Future Racing program at the start of 2023.

In the elite men’s race, Nadir Colledani edged out his Santa Cruz Rockshox teammate, and two time World Cup XCO winner Luca Braidot for the win. Austrian Mario Bair added another podium for Trek Future Racing, taking the bronze medal position.

Results: 2023 Verona MTB XCO (UCI C2)

Elite Women

1) Chiara Teocchi (KTM Protek Elettrosystem) 1:23:18

2) Tamara Wiedmann (Trek Future Racing) 1:24:47

3) Emilly Johnston (Trek Future Racing) 1:25:50

Elite Men

1) Nadir Colledani (Santa Cruz Rockshox Pro Team) 1:34:07

2) Luca Braidot (Santa Cruz Rockshox Pro Team) 1:34:10

3) Mario Bair (Trek Future Racing) 1:34:23