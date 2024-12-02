Emilly Johnston’s 2024 season and graduation from U23

Vancouver Island’s Emilly Johnston’s had a stellar 2024 World Cup season. The U23 rider stood on the box multiple times, including a win in XCC at the Crans-Montana in Switzerland. By the end of the season she was fourth overall in UCI XCO and second overall in XCC. We caught up with her about the 2024 season and here future plans.

What were your goals for the season?

Going into the season my biggest goals were to get to the Olympics and to achieve a podium or win at the world championships in Andorra. So I actually really didn’t achieve a couple of my big dream goals of the season, but it was the best season that I could have hoped for. Getting the bronze at worlds and winning the XCC in Crans-Montana were some pretty huge moments for me. Going into my season debrief I actually had almost forgotten the main outcome goals I had set. I was so set on the process and focused on bringing my best self to the line each race. I have never ridden so consistently in my life and I was able to truly say I did the best I could at every race and stayed in a focused race mindset no matter the pressure or general situation (sickness etc..). So it looks like the Olympic dream will just have to wait a few more years but that is totally okay and I’m so excited to see what’s to come!

How did you achieve your goals?

I think really I have found a lot more success in the last years by just remembering that I’m doing this because I truly love it. There’s nothing else I’d rather do than race my bike and I just want to be the best at it that I possibly can and am trying to constantly improve. I also have an incredible team around me (family, coaches, teammates and staff) who are always supportive and just make such a huge difference.

What does the off season mean to you?

Off season means off-the-bike adventures and getting out doing different things that I love! Spending time with family and friends, chilling, taking time to myself to do things that sometimes get pushed to the side when you’re away from home or focusing on racing.

Do you ski?

I love to ski! I used to alpine ski race but don’t get as much time to get out as I would like since I’m normally chasing the sun.

Is this all you do? Do you have a day job?

These last couple years I have committed completely to cycling, it’s my one and only job right now!

What team are you on?

I have been racing for Trek Future Racing for the last two years. But I am in my final year as a u23 I will be moving on from the program in 2025. I’m beyond excited for the next step and what’s to come. The support with them has been amazing!