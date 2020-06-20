Emily Batty and Buddy the trail dog

It’s not easy to keep up with World Cup racer Emily Batty on a mountain bike, even for a trail dog. The Canadian national champion’s welsh terrier, Buddy, does his best, though.

Spending your days chasing a champion like Batty around the trails could be what makes Buddy the ultimate trail companion.

Join in as Batty and Buddy head out for a rip in Ontario.

The Ultimate Mountain Bike Trail Dog: Buddy the Welsh Terrier

From Emily Batty:

“Working on mountain bike skills with my little dog. He’s a welsh terrier, and can keep up on fast trails for roughly 10-15km just fine. On slower trails, or hiking, he can go nearly 20-40 km no problem. He’s a good boy, most of the time “