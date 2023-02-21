Emily Batty starts season with silver at Clasico de Florida

Emily Batty was one of several Canadians battling through muddy conditions to earn a podium finish at the Clasico de Florida XCO on Sunday. Batty finished second in Puerto Rico.

The early-season Puerto Rican cross country race was a UCI C1 and, for several Canadians, the start of the 2023 season.

Batty slogs to silver

Emily Batty put her Canadian XCO national champions jersey on the podium in Puerto Rico on Sunday. The Canyon racer finished second in the elite women’s XCO at Clasico de Florida. Daniela Campuzano (won the UCI C1 XCO race. Erika Monserrath Rodriguez (Massi) placed third.

Canada’s Cindy Montambault (Project Dialed In) followed in fifth place.

Bouchard leads Canadians in elite men’s XCO

A small fleet of Canucks lined up for the elite men’s XCO in Puerto Rico. Léandre Bouchard (Forresco Holdings ProCo RL Pro Team) led the Canadian results, placing third on Sunday. Mexico’s first XCC World Cup winner, Jose Gerardo Ulloa Arevalo (Massi), landed the win in Florida. Georwill Pérez Román (Pan-American Union Racing) finished second.

Tyler Orschel (Zerouno Factory Racing) was the next Canadian across the line in fifth.

Victor Verrault (Forresco Holdings ProCo RL Pro Team) in seventh, Quinton Disera (Pivot Cycles-OTE) in eighth and Noah Ramsay in ninth put a total of five Canadians in the top-10. Raphael Auclair (Pivot Cycles-OTE) nabbed a single UCI point by finishing 15th. Malcom Barton (Zerouno Factory Racing) in 20th and Simon Ruelland (Pivot Cycles-OTE) in 24th round out the Canadian results in the elite men’s race.

Hauber adds junior podium

Nathan Hauber added one more Canadian podium at the Clasico de Florida. Hauber finished second behind Gabriel Saenz Villagran in the junior men’s XCO.