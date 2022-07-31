Emily Batty withdraws from West Virginia World Cup due to injury

When Snowshoe World Cup XCO started on Sunday, one rider was missing. After a series of strong results over July, Emily Batty had to sit out the West Virginia round.

Batty (Canyon MTB Racing) won Canadian XCO nationals last week by a solid margin. During that race, though, she had a solid crash. While she finished the race, the effects of the crash didn’t fully show themselves until later. It turns out, Batty broke a rib in the fall.

The Ontario racer tried to manage the pain to keep racing. After starting Friday’s XCC in Snowshoe, Batty made the decision to withdraw from Sunday’s XCO final. Batty says she’s hoping the seven days between Snowshoe and World Cup racing’s return to Mont-Sainte-Anne will be enough that she’s able to race in Quebec.