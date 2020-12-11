Emily Batty leaves Trek Factory Racing after 12 years

The rumours are true. Emily Batty and Trek Factory Racing, a powerhouse duo on the World Cup scene for 12 long and successful years, are parting ways.

“It’s been a wild ride. So excited for the next chapter in my career,” Batty said of the news on social media. “I’ll see everyone at the races in 2021”

The Canadian cross country racing star spent over a decade with the Madison, Wisc.-brand’s factory team. Before that, Batty spent the vast majority of her career racing on Treks for Canadian teams.

While on the team, Batty landed on two world championships podiums. She won bronze in 2016 and again in 2018. The much-loved Ontario racer appeared twice at the Olympics and is chasing her third appearance when Tokyo eventually happens. Along the way, Batty earned numerous World Cup podiums, top-3 World Cup overall finishes, a Pan American Games gold medal at home in Toronto, Ont. and many Canadian national championships.

What comes next?

Of course, Emily Batty isn’t done yet. After spending a good part of her summer bikepacking in Iceland with her brother, partner and filmmaker Chris Burkhard, Batty jumped right back into the delayed World Cup calendar.

There’s no official word yet on where the prominent Canadian racer will land in 2021, or what bike she will be racing. But her longtime coach and partner Adam Morka is launching his own team this coming season.

“Thank you Emily!

After more than 12 years with Trek, Emily Batty is off to new adventures. She is a role model and fierce competitor who worked tirelessly to put more kids on bikes, all while securing World Cup podiums. The Trek family has been incredibly privileged to call her one of our own, and we wish her all the best in the coming seasons of racing.”

– Trek Factory Racing XC