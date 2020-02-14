Emily Batty sitting second half way through Mediterranean Epic

After two stages of racing, Emily Batty is sitting second overall in the Mediterranean Epic mountain bike stage race.

The four-day early-season stage race is being held in Oropesa del Mar, Castellón, from Feb 13-16, 2020. Batty (Trek Factory Racing) has been second on both of the first two stages, including a close sprint finish on Friday’s stage. Ramona Forchini (JB Brunex Felt Factory Team) currently leads the standings.

Day 1 highlights

After a disastrous opening stage, fellow Canadian Haley Smith (Norco Factory Team) is fighting her way through the standings. Smith started stage 1 with a series of three flats early on, which left her chasing through the field. She would finish 27th on the opening stage. On Friday, Smith was 4th in Spain, finishing in a group with Batty and Australia’s Rebecca McConnell (Primaflor-Mondraker-X-Sauce). Smith is now 17th in the GC standings with two days of racing remaining.

Edmonton’s Sidney McGill (Pedalhead Race Room) is also racing in the Mediterranean Epic. She currently sits 22nd in the GC.

Marc-Andre Fortier (Pivot Cycles-OTE) is 20th overall in the elite men’s category.

Day 2 highlights

Stage 2 sprint finish