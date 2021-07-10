Emily Batty reconnects with nature in Ep.3 of ‘Ambitions’

Mountain biking is, for obvious reasons, closely tied to the environment. In Ambitions third episode, the Canadian cross country racer delves a bit deeper into the relationship between rider and nature, trail and forest.

While training in Victoria, B.C., Batty and Canyon MTB Racing teammate Laurie Arseneault drop in on a day of trail building with the South Island Mountain Bike Society (SIMBS). The duo show the incredible amount of work that goes into a trail project. In this case, SIMBS recently-opened re-work of Organ Donor. The pair of XC racers even pick up tools to chip in a bit.

Get into the trail building mood with Batty, Arseneault and Ambitions. And, if you’re in the area, check out SIMBS latest creation. If you like it, consider supporting the work they do.

Emily Batty Ambitions S2Ep3 – Environment and People

What’s the team say about Ambitions third episode?

The latest episode of Ambitions featuring Emily Batty and Laurie Arseneault dives deep into how vital the environment is and the people you are surrounded by in training and racing.

