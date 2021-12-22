Emily Batty rides out a roller coaster season in “Between the Races”

As one of Canada’s top cross country racers, Emily Batty has experienced all the highs of international competition. Podiums, medals, the rush of fighting for a win. But the Canyon MTB Racing leader also goes through all the lows, too. Results that weren’t what you were expecting, what others were expecting, and the frustration of trying to get back on track.

In In Between The Races, Batty and her teammate Laurie Arseneault ride a roller coaster of a 2021 World Cup season. Manager Adam Morka and Eric Batty, the team mechanic, are also along for the ride. With a tight knit crew, though, there’s highs in the lows.

Follow the Canadian crew around Europe as they roll through the highs and lows of racing against the world’s best.

In Between The Races with Canyon MTB Racing Team

With the highs of elite sport come the lows; it’s all part of the process but it’s still a hard truth to handle. Fortunately for the Canyon MTB Team, the team spirit and founding mission doesn’t revolve around success in terms of results, but rather in terms of support and fulfillment – emotional support for each other and providing a team structure where athletes and staff can thrive and have the chance to fulfill their potential.

This episode of In Between the Races joins the team as they travel from northern Italy up to Lenzerheide in Switzerland for the next World Cup. We hit the road for epic views interspersed with dancing and handstands, check out the track in Lenzerheide with the help of Adam Morka and Eric Batty, smash out an interval session on the rollers and go luging!