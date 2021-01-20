Emily Batty signs with Canyon

Emily Batty is moving on to a new home, riding into 2021 with Canyon. The Canadian two-time Olympian announced she’s signed with the European brand for the upcoming season, and beyond. At 32, Batty holds five elite Canadian national championship titles, including her ongoing streak of four-straight titles from 2016-2019, and two world championship bronze medals.

“Emily is a fantastic addition to the Canyon family – both for her ability on the bike as well as what she brings in terms of her personality,” says Canyon CEO Armin Landgraf. “I am convinced that, with all her experience, she won’t only perform when it’s race time—she’ll also provide us with valuable feedback that we can use in the further development of our bikes.”

New Canyon bikes, more rider input

Batty’s bike will be based on the current Lux CF SLX 9 Team, with a Fox and Shimano spec. “My new Canyon bikes are amazing,” she says. “The Exceed and the Lux are both so well-balanced from front to back, and I can push them without losing the front wheel.

Both bikes already have a strong tradition of winning big events under Canyon’s other athletes, which Batty is hoping to add to as soon as racing starts. While the Lux and Exceed are well established, Canyon is already listening to the Canadian’s feedback.

“I feel like I finally have a voice and stake in how the product is developed,” says Batty. “Most manufacturers’ answer to the modern XC race bike has been to have a slackened head tube angle, longer top tube, and a shorter rear triangle, but it’s not as simple as that. Canyon has done an impressive job at thinking big picture on every performance attribute of their XC race bikes.”

After 12 years, a new chapter

Batty’s move to Canyon was prompted by more than just the product—the culture of the Canyon brand was also a factor in her decision.

“It was time for a change,” says Batty, after more than a decade at Trek Factory Racing. “I’ve learned that it takes so much more than just equipment and infrastructure to continue making progress in our sport. The very first time I visited Canyon headquarters, Roman Arnold had me over for lunch with his family at his home. I already feel so welcomed, aligned with their values, and connected to the brand. Everyone is in my corner, and they are forward-thinking and innovative. When you see it in person, meet the people, and experience their company culture, you quickly realize they are as good as it gets.”

Batty has a busy year ahead of her. On one hand, an intense schedule of international competition targeting qualification for Tokyo Olympics. On the other, the Canadian will continue her work with her Emily Batty Project foundation, which supports young riders. Batty says she’s motivated to take on 2021.

“Last season, everything was so unknown, and I didn’t want to waste valuable mental and physical capacity in 2020 without knowing races were for sure happening,” she says. “So, while my performances could have been way better, I feel like I’m going into 2021 more hungry, rested, and motivated than most of my competitors. And now, I have some huge goals I’m very excited about: I have Olympics, world championships, and World Cup goals. I want to go big on the performance side of things this year.”