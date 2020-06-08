Emmett Hancock finds balance through adversity in “A Racers’ Process”

Balancing school, work and training for a season of international racing is hard at the best of times. Emmett Hancock has been doing all three, and doing so during a global pandemic.

The Kelowna junior downhill racer, like many of us, is looking at a vastly different 2020 than what he’d planned. Doing high school work from home and, effectively, a second off-season of training for a now-postponed race season.

Instead of getting down, Hancock is getting after it. The junior balancing working full time, training and finishing school. He may be separated from his Blueprint Athlete Development teammates, but the team is staying connected and staying focused on their goals.

Check in with Emmett Hancock at home in Kelowna in A Racer’s Process: Part II.

A Racer’s Process: Part II – Adversity

From North Shore Billet:

“During any race season, there will always be an element of adversity that rolls into a racers’ path. It can crop any number of ways, whether in their training, at an event, or life making either difficult. To perform well, racers benefit from being adaptable in how they deal with the unforeseen circumstances that can and inevitably will come their way.

2020 has seen every racer regardless of how well they prepared during the off-season have to switch things up and deal with a global change thanks to the Covid-19 outbreak. The virus has delayed the season start, which now looks set to begin when most are wrapping up, and forced everyone to adapt.

For the young group of racers in the Blueprint Racing team, this is a big learning process. We take a glimpse into what the team is doing and how they’re turning the pandemic into a positive with Kelowna rider, Emmett Hancock.”

