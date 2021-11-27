Emmett Hancock was on a tear in 2021. The B.C. rider raced his first year elite in the Canada Cup downhill. Then he headed overseas and racked up several top-10 Enduro World Series finishes in the under-21 category. More recently, you’ve seen him as one of the contestants on the second season of Pinkbike Academy.

While that’s been airing week by week, Hancock was back at home hitting his local Kelowna, B.C. trails with Jackson Parker in tow. With winter looming, Hancock headed to the coast to keep the tires rolling.

Emmett Hancock: Here N’ There

What’s Jackson Parker saying about Here N’ There?

Rider: Emmett Hancock

Video: Jackson Parker

Music : Joshua Smith