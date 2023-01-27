Emmy Lan joins Forbidden Synthesis enduro team

Fresh off of convincingly winning the 2022 Enduro World Series under-21 women’s championship, Vancouver Island’s Emmy Lan is joining the Forbidden Synthesis team.

The pair, Lan and Forbidden Bike Co., makes a lot of sense. Both hail from the tight-knit Comox Valley riding community and both have attracted international attention. Lan for her consistent ability to win EWS races (she was also the 2021 Canadian junior women’s downhill national champion). Forbidden for pushing its distinctive high-pivot suspension design with the Druid and Dreadnought, which has since turned into an industry-wide high-pivot trend.

Lan joins returning Forbidden Synthesis riders Magnus Mansion and Rhys Verner. Manson is a former Canadian downhill national champion who is splitting his time between DH and enduro now (after sitting out most of last season battling cancer). Verner rolls into the new year with momentum from an impressive string of EWS top-10s in the pro men’s division. The B.C. trio will take on the first enduro World Cup season together.

Team Bonding – Welcoming Emmy Lan to Forbidden

What does Forbidden Bike Co. say about its new champion?

New year, new team, new bike. Join Forbidden Synthesis teammates Magnus Manson and Rhys Verner as they welcome Emmy to the team with some chilly local shake-down laps.

We’re pleased to officially welcome Emmy Lan to the Forbidden Family. Hailing from our home turf, Vancouver Island’s Comox Valley, signing Emmy feels like a homecoming. We’re excited to help Emmy build on her spectacular 2022 EWS U21 series-winning season.

To infinity and beyond.