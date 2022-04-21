eMTB touring from Squamish to Pemberton

As eMTB bikes continue improving, the way they can be used changes. Now they feel closer and closer to regular, 100 per cent human-powered mountain bikes. And, with Norco’s new interchangeable battery system, you can tailor your bike’s fueling to your adventure, big or small. Or even epic.

Ali Chapple & Hamish Baird pull out the big batteries for this Sea-to-Sky epic. The duo eMTBs from Squamish to Whistler and then on to the hidden gem of Canada’s coastal mountains, Pemberton. Dive into Carbon Credit Card and expand your idea of where an eMTB can take you.

RELATED: Review: 2022 Norco Range VLT is more than a bigger battery

Norco: Carbon Credit Card

What’s Norco say about eBikepacking?

An Englishman, a Scotsman and 3 Canadians walk into a bar. While this might seem to contain the makings of a joke centred around the monarchy, Brexit, or possibly a sack of potatoes, it does not. We are too wet, muddy, and tired for any of that. We simply want to relax and enjoy a beer. Still, in the throws of the pandemic, we sit on the patio, sheltered from the rain but not the damp cold, stewing in our chamois and water-logged shoes, sipping our brews. Deciding we should probably peel off these soggy layers and get into some dry clothes, we each pull out the most important piece of luggage we have brought on this 4-day journey between Squamish- Whistler-Pemberton. No, not the cameras to document

our journey to traverse the Sea-to-Sky on electric mountain bikes. Nor the GPS devices to make sure we

don’t miss a single second of logging this trip onto Strava. The most important item we remove from our

pockets is a thin piece of plastic that can buy all of the necessary of equipment in a single swipe…a

credit card.

Which way next? Photo: Bruno Long Wet west coast weather is standard. Photo: Bruno Long As are epic river crossings! Photo: Bruno Long

Credits:

Riders: Ali Chapple & Hamish Baird

Cinematographer: David Peacock

Editor & Motion Designer: Zach Rampen

Photographer: Bruno Long

Colourist: Dave Tomiak – Elemental Post

Sound Design: Keith White

Music: From the Day You Were Born – Lost Dog Street Band