Enduro coast to coast: weekend preview- Aug 28-29

2021 mountain bike world championships are on in Val di Sole, Italy, but that isn’t the only race action for Canadians this weekend. There’s enduro racing on both coasts and some domestic downhill to keep you occupied back here in Canada.

Here’s what’s on in Canada for the weekend of Aug. 28-29.

2021 UCI mountain bike world championships – Val di Sole, Italy

There’s a huge team of Canadians in Italy for 2021 worlds. Racing is well under way already, but the big show starts Saturday with the under-23 and elite XCO races. Sunday the junior and elite men and women take on Val di Sole’s infamous “Black Snake” track for downhill finals. Here’s the full schedule and how to follow racing.

NCES #1 – Panorama Mountain Resort

Norco Canadian Enduro Series is back for the first event of its three-race 2021 calendar this weekend. Panorama Mountain Resort has hosted Canadian enduro nationals twice in the past. This weekend, the alpine singletrack and bikepark trails are the opening round. NCES organizers have put in a huge effort to keep this event on the calendar, so it should be an excellent weekend of racing.

BC Cup – Steve Smith Memorial DH – Mount Washington, B.C.

Over on Vancouver Island, the Steve Smith Memorial DH takes place at Mount Washington. The penultimate BC Cup downhill of 2021 continues to pay tribute to the legacy of late-Canadian downhill icon, Steve Smith. Racers of all ages will tackle Monster Mile, the bike parks old-school downhill race track on Sunday, Aug. 29.

After starting the season in Corner Brook, SJES returns to its namesake, St. John’s, to tour the trails of White Hills. These trails are scenic as all get out, but make sure you take in the view before dropping in for your stage. The oceanview trails – shown in the feature image above – are rocky, technical and perfect for enduro racing. This is stop two of three in the 2021 St. John’s Enduro Series.

Raid Bras du Nord – Saint-Raymond

Quebec keeps the cross country action going with the 2021 Raid Bras du Nord. The longstanding event has different categories for all ages and abilities. Full info.