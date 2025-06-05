Enduro finally gets its big break—but is it behind a paywall?

So, we finally got what we asked for: well-produced enduro coverage. It’s slick, cinematic. But it’s only available after the season is over. Predictably, the mountain bike commentariat is melting down like a plastic tire lever in the sun.

One side is stoked that enduro is getting polished, big-budget coverage. The other side is angry they may have to pay to watch it. A third side is threatening to pirate the whole thing. And somewhere in the middle, a few folks are wondering if this thing could actually help grow the sport.

We asked for coverage…

Enduro racing isn’t made for the live broadcast booth—so that’s where the Grit & Glory series is coming from.

The new eight-part documentary series premieres in August 2025. WBD promises it will dive deep into the UCI enduro world cup with rare behind-the-scenes access to one of mountain biking’s toughest formats.

Grit & Glory follows top riders through the season, telling the stories you don’t see: the breakdowns, the breakthroughs and everything in between. Each 23-minute episode will combine action-packed race footage with intimate storytelling, offering a real look at what it takes to compete at the top.

…then we complained about it

Let’s be honest: every comment section has been stuffed with people asking for better enduro coverage. We want behind-the-scenes access, rider stories, more storytelling and less of that random camera angle that never quite shows what happened in Stage 4.

Well, WBD showed up to the party with a budget and a boom mic. The result? A bunch of commenters throwing fits because it may cost money to watch.

But wait, it’s not that simple…

Another camp of riders and fans are less opposed to paying and more frustrated by how much they’re being asked to cough up. Assuming it’ll only air in Canada through FloSports, watching that series won’t be cheap. But there’s no answer yet on how we can watch it.

“The Grit & Glory broadcast plan is still being finalised,” says Laura Cueto, the media relations manager with WBD. “WBD platforms (Max/HBO Max and discovery+) and MTBWS TV are confirmed and we’re currently in discussions with our broadcast partners. We’ll share full distribution/where to watch details as soon as everything is confirmed.”

So there’s no need to start a revolution yet.

Will this help the riders?

That’s the trillion-dollar question. If paying for premium content helps elevate salaries, improve racing infrastructure and keep top talent from fleeing enduro for downhill or full-time YouTubing, then maybe it’s worth it.

Where does this leave enduro?

In limbo, mostly. Some of the best riders in the game are still without contracts. And the sport’s visibility, ironically, seems to be shrinking even as the camera angles get better.

Will a glossy documentary fix that? Maybe. But it probably needs to be paired with free highlights, better race-day coverage and a whole lot more community engagement.