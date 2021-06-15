Enduro World Series plots return to Whistler

Enduro World Series is gearing up to host its biggest years yet, after being the first major international mountain bike series to get off the ground again in 2020. One week before racing starts for 2021 in Val di Fassa, Italy, the EWS released an ambitious – by any standards – 2022 calendar.

Before we get into next year, the EWS’ revised 2021 calendar starts June 23 in Val di Fassa. Athletes will dive into a double header there, racing Round #1 and #2 at the Italian venue. They’ll then move down to road to La Thuile, Italy for a second double header. The series is remaining in Europe for the entirety of this season to make travel easier and safer for everyone involved.

There’s a huge roster of Canadian chomping at the bit to get back to racing. Jesse Melamed (Rocky Mountain Race Face) has an incredible string of results last season, despite fewer races. He’ll be looking to carry that momentum into a full calendar this year. Joining Melamed is a long list of veteran racers and aspiring younger riders.

2022: EWS’ biggest year yet

When 2021 wraps up, racers will have just five months to rest on their laurels, or lick their wounds, before 2022 kicks off. A huge 12-stop calendar, plus five EWS-E events, spreads racing across eight months and three continents. Starting in Australia, the EWS visits classic venues and new locations in New Zealand, Scotland, France, Italy, Canada, U.S., Switzerland, Austria and Slovenia. Racing wraps up with the return of Trophy of Nations at the quintessential venue: Finale Ligure.

Whistler is part of this epic 2022 calendar. After two years off the circuit, Canadians will once again have the chance to race at home.

2021 Enduro World Series calendar

June 23 – 27 – Val di Fassa, Italy (Double Round)

July 8 – 11 – La Thuile, Italy (Double Round)

Sept. 2-5 – Loudenville, France (Double Round)

Sept. 11-12 – Crans-Montana, Switzerland

Sept. 18-19 – Finale Ligure, Italy

Oct. 2-3 – Tweed Valley, GBR

2022 Enduro World Series calendar

March 26-27 – Maydena, Australia

April 2-3 – Derby, Australia

April 9-10 – Nelson, N.Z.

June 4-5 – Tweed Valley, GBR

June 18-19 – Petzen-Jamnica, Austria/Slovenia

June 25-26 – Val di Fassa, Italy

Aug. 6-7 – Whistler, B.C.

Aug. 13-14 – Burke, Vermont, U.S.A.

Aug. 20-21 – Sugarloaf, Maine, U.S.A.

Sept. 17-18 – Crans-Montana – Switzerland

Sept. 24-25 – Loudenville, France

Oct. 1-2 – Finale Ligure, Italy – Trophy of Nations