Enduro World Series cancels first three 2022 races

The Enduro World Series announced big changes to its 2022 calendar today, cancelling the first three events of the upcoming season.

The change affects all three southern hemisphere events, in Maydeyna and Derby, Tasmania and Nelson, New Zealand. All three cancellations are due to rising COVID cases. All three events are set to be rescheduled for 2023. Events were originally scheduled for between March 26, 2022 and April 9, 2022.

This latest round of postponements comes as the EWS is set to resume the 2021 season. Loudenville, France, will host a double round next week. Race days are September 2 and 4, 2021. The entire series is based in Europe for 2021 to make for safer and easier travel for athletes.

“We’re obviously disappointed not to be visiting New Zealand and Tasmania in 2022, but it’s the right decision in light of the current situation,” says Chriss Ball, managing director of the Enduro World Series. “I personally thank the hard work and support of our Nelson and Tasmanian organisers and we look forward to bringing the EWS back to those venues as soon as possible.”

Local organizers are understandably frustrated that the change in the COVID situation will prevent them from holding the event. Nelson Mountain Bike Club Chair Melanie Schroder shared the disappointment of her organization that the event will have to be delayed a year.

“Nelson was bursting with excitement at the prospect of the EWS being held here. New trails have been built, we will have new infrastructure in place for all mountain bikers and the course was going to showcase the best we have to offer which is unique to anywhere else in the world. We look forward to working with EWS to plan an event in the future where it will be a truly world event that everyone can attend without restrictions.”

Both New Zealand and Australia are experiencing a rise in COVID cases. The two island nations had been relatively successful in dealing with the pandemic, when compared to some other developed countries. New Zealand, especially, was able to return to near-normal life – including live events and races – for much of 2021.