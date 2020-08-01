Enduro World Series restructures 2020-2022 race calendar

It’s been a rough year for race organizers, especially at the international level. In the early stages of the pandemic, the globe-trotting Enduro World Series seemed to be ahead of the game. The series moved early to completely restructure its series and postpone spring and summer events into the fall.

Now, as travel restrictions remain, the EWS is restructuring its 2020/2021 calendar again. Several 2020 events were cancelled earlier this spring. There are more changes now.

On the positive side, EWS has been able to add an entirely new event to the calendar for this fall.

“This year has been incredibly tough for our local communities, venues, athletes and teams. What has been remarkable however is the work and commitment behind-the-scenes from all of our partners, striving towards hosting safe, responsible activity that provides moderated activity in safe outdoor spaces. This collective work has ultimately culminated in being able to turn those challenges into some much-needed positives for the incredible communities of Finale and Pietra with whom we have worked with for many years,” said Chris Ball, the EWS’s managing director. “There is no series championship this year and we’ll no doubt miss some nationalities attending and the spectators being trackside. However, we are looking forward to exploring the news trails around Pietra, supporting our local partners in Finale and bringing some safe pro-racing to our fans online and around the world from some brand-new stages”.

A new race: Pro-Only Pietra Ligure

The new pro-only race in Pietra Ligure will take place on 19-20 September. The event will take place on a closed course, designed to limit unnecessary travel to the region as much as possible.

Pietra Ligure is nearby to Finale Ligure. The long-serving and iconic Italian venue, Finale Ligure is set to host an event the following week.

With the addition of Pietra Ligure and postponement of the South American races, the entire EWS will take place within continental Europe this season.

2021 and 2022 Calendar Changes

With the international nature of the EWS, planning far ahead is key. Especially when international travel is required, and heavily restricted. The changes announced Friday extend all the way to the 2022 EWS season.

With that in mind, the races slated to take place in Manizales, Colombia and Farellones, Chile in November have now been rescheduled to open the 2021 season. The rounds in Nelson, New Zealand and Derby, Tasmania which were due to raise the curtain next year have been repositioned as the opening rounds of the 2022 season.

Revised 2021/2022 race dates

EWS Manizales, Colombia – March 19-20, 2021

Montenbaik EWS Farellones, Chile – March 27-28, 2021

Shimano EWS Tasmania, Australia – April 2-3, 2022

Aorere EWS Nelson, New Zealand – April 9-10, 2022

Revised 2020 Enduro World Series

EWS Pietra Ligure (Pro Only). Italy – September 20, 2020.

Bluegrass EWS Finale Ligure and Rider’s Trophy. Italy – September 26-27, 2020.

EWS Zermatt. Switzerland – August 30, 2020.

EWS Petzen/Jamnica. Austria/Slovenia – October 3, 2020.

EWS Montagnes du Caroux. Olargues, France – October 17, 2020.