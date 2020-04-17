Enter the Izzo: YT’s new trail bike

After adding travel to the Jeffsy line to make it more capable, YT needed a new trail bike. Enter the Izzo.

At 130-mm travel, front and rear, the Izzo is designed to fit into that trail bike category, where being quick and light makes the bike more exciting than a few extra millimetres of travel would. Precision and speed over bashing straight through.

YT Izzo

Inspired by the Katana sword, the traditional weapon of Japanese Samurai, the Izzo aims for balance and quickness. Light weights, thanks to a full carbon fibre frame, and smart geo make YT’s newest trail bike fun to climb. With its extensive experience in longer travel bikes, YT knows how to make a bike that will bring descents to life. For the first time in YT’s line, a four bar suspension design is used to keep the ride smooth.

On your way up, the Izzo’s 29″ wheels, steep 69-degree seat tube angle and low stack height keep you comfortable and pedalling efficiently. For descents, choose between 66-degree and 66.5-degree head angle, adjustable via a flip-chip that also drops the BB 5 mm in the slacker setting.

The Izzo comes in sizes S, M, L, XL, XXL, with reach ranging from 429 mm to a rangy 513 mm for the XXL. To keep handling more consistent, chainstays are 432 mm for sizes small to large, and 437 for XL and XXL.

YT Izzo Launch Edition

To mark the launch of its newest model, YT is offering a limited run of Launch Edition Izzo bikes. Just 150 will be made worldwide. With full Factory Float 34 forks and a Float DPS Factory parts from Fox and SRAM’s wireless AXS Eagle drivetrain, and AXS wireless dropper post, the top end Izzo has a claimed weight of just 12.0 kg.

The Launch Edition YT Izzo is available for USD $6,500.00

YT Izzo CF Pro Race Next is the CF Pro model YT Izzo in Ghostship Green CF Comp YT Izzo in Black Magic. CF Comp YT Izzo in Dune Grey

YT is offering four models of the Izzo. While there are only 150 Launch Edition bikes, the Izzo CF Pro Race (USD $5,300), CF Pro ($3,900) and CF Comp ($3,000) round out the line.