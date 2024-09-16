Epic first enduro World Championships in Italy

The first-ever Enduro World Championships in Italy didn’t disappoint, serving up some wild conditions. Riders faced everything from wintry high-altitude snow to lush green trails lower down. After five intense stages in the Dolomites, the first rainbow jerseys in Enduro history have been handed out.

Isabeau Courdurier makes history

Isabeau Courdurier capped off her already impressive career with another big win, becoming the first women’s enduro World Champion. She took three stage wins and fought hard against Melanie Pugin across the five stages. Courdurier finished just 11 seconds ahead, proving she’s still at the top of her game. Morgane Charre made it a French top-three, but trailed Courdurier by over a minute. Canadian Andreane Lanthie Nadeau placed an impressive sixth place with Lily Boucher taking 28th.

Alex Rudeau dominates the men’s race

In a perfect day for French enduro, Alex Rudeau claimed victory in the men’s race after dominating four of the five stages. Rudeau led the way, leaving only the final stage win for Louis Jeandel, who edged past Richie Rude to grab the silver medal. World Cup series winner Richie Rude had a solid day but had to settle for third overall after the five stages. Canadian Jack Menzies of the Canyon Collective Enduro team placed sixth. Coming in 13th, 14th and 15th, were Elliot Jamison, Evan Wall and Jesse Melamed respectively.