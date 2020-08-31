Epic mudfest at 3 Nations Cup XCO creates hilarious slip ‘n’ slide

Sunday’s 3 Nations Cup / GP Stad Beringen cross country race in Dornbirn, Belgium delivered epic conditions and epic struggles, as racers attempted to navigate a mud-slicked downhill in heavy rain.

A barrier part way down the course caused havoc among racers in the slippery and wet conditions. Racers weren’t even attempting to walk their bikes, opting instead to slide down the slippery conditions. As rider after rider slid down the steep hill the mud got increasingly slick. One brave onlooker attempted to catch a few of the cyclists-turned-frictionless objects, but was unable to help as a jumble of cyclists and bikes piled up at his feet.

Retired World Cup racer and Olympian Florian Vogel shared his video of the chaotic slip’n’slide section, captioning it “Man I miss mountain bikes!”

The XLC 3 Nations Cup is an international series of mtb races around the Netherlands, Belgium and Germany. Many are using the UCI C1 races as preparation for the upcoming World Cup double header in Nove Mesto na Morave, Czech Republic.

Pauline Ferrand-Prevot won the women’s race Sunday, posting an epic post race, next level “belgian tan lines” shot. “It rained lightly,” she joked in the caption.”It works out that I needed to wash my hair today anyways.” Italian Eva Lechner finished in second.

France’s Tituoan Carod won the men’s race over fellow Frenchman Jordan Sarrou. “First Victory of the season in Beringen!” He said. “Nice race under the rain and a good battle in the mud with Jordan Sarrou!”